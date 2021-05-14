Talen Horton-Tucker Could Leave LA Lakers For Knicks In 2021 Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker is one of the young players who are currently making a huge noise in the 2020-21 NBA season. After only making six appearances in his rookie season, Horton-Tucker earned a bigger role on the Lakers in his sophomore year where he has seen an increased playing time. As of now, the former No. 46th pick is considered a key member of the Lakers' second unit.

In 63 games he played, he's averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, per ESPN.