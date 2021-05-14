Trending Stories
Talen Horton-Tucker Could Leave LA Lakers For Knicks In 2021 Free Agency

Talen Horton-Tucker bring the ball down for the Lakers
Gettyimages | John McCoy
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker is one of the young players who are currently making a huge noise in the 2020-21 NBA season. After only making six appearances in his rookie season, Horton-Tucker earned a bigger role on the Lakers in his sophomore year where he has seen an increased playing time. As of now, the former No. 46th pick is considered a key member of the Lakers' second unit.

In 63 games he played, he's averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Talen Horton-Tucker Expected To Receive Plenty Of Interest In 2021 Free Agency

Talen Horton-Tucker goes for a reverse layup
Gettyimages | Pool

Horton-Tucker may still have plenty of things that he needs to work on his game, but there's no doubt that he has the potential to make a name in the league. With his promising performance this season, it would no longer be a surprise if he receives plenty of interest in the 2021 offseason.

Horton-Tucker is set to become a free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season. As a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Lakers need to do to bring him back is to match the offers of other teams.

Knicks Could Steal Talen Horton-Tucker From LA Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

As much as the Lakers want THT back on their roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, they could be forced to let him walk away if he receives a huge offer in the 2021 free agency. One of the teams that are expected to try to steal Horton-Tucker from the Lakers this summer is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World included the Knicks on his list of five best destinations for the young shooting guard in the 2021 offseason.

Knicks An Ideal Landing Spot For Talen Horton-Tucker

The Knicks are undeniably an ideal landing spot for Horton-Tucker this summer. The Knicks may not be as good as the Lakers right now but with the improvements they've shown this season, they have the potential to become a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference next season. Joining the Knicks wouldn't only give Horton-Tucker a realistic chance of competing for the NBA title next year but also the opportunity to play for a great coach like Tom Thibodeau.

"The New York Knicks are an exciting young team, and coach Thibodeau has shown that he can get good things out of talented young players such as RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. He could do the same for Talen Horton-Tucker, and if Derrick Rose stays, that would be a unique opportunity for Horton-Tucker to learn from the former MVP."

Derrick Rose Could Help Knicks Recruit Talen Horton-Tucker

Derrick Rose defending Talen Horton-Tucker
Gettyimages | Harry How

Like THT, Derrick Rose is also hitting the free agency market in the 2021 offseason. Tran believes that re-signing Rose would be vital for the Knicks if they are serious about adding THT to their roster this summer. As Tran noted, Horton-Tucker considered his fellow Chicago native Rose as his "childhood hero."

"There is a notable viral photo of them posing together when Horton-Tucker was a child, so perhaps this would be an opportunity for Horton-Tucker to play with a childhood hero."

