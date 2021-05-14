Olivia Culpo Stuns In White Bikini On Malibu Beach

Trending Stories
Olivia Culpo close up
OliviaCulpo/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Culpo is knocking the camera dead while not even posing as she chases dog Olivier Sprinkles around a Malibu beach. The 29-year-old former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated bombshell went extra high-cut in her stark white bikini this week, with the paparazzi catching the Fendi face right on shores and playing around with her pooch. Olivia, who made 2020 headlines for seeing Olivier hijack her bra at Target, was showing her four-legged friend big love, and the cameramen are likely dining out because of it. See why below.

Stuns In Tiny Bikini

Olivia Culpo snuggles with her dog
OliviaCulpo/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come shortly after Olivia jetted out to North Carolina to ring in her 29th birthday with NFL player boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. The model and football hunk have been an item since 2019.

Stunning the camera as she both kneeled and walked along the beach, Olivia flaunted her world-famous frame all bronzed-up and summer-ready, rocking a  super high-cut two-piece in white, one with string ties at the top and an ab-flashing finish. With statement square shades and discreet earrings, the finish was flawless.

See The Photos!

Olivia, last year branching out with both her More Than A Mask brand and CULPOS x INC with sisters Sophia and Aurora, was taking a break from the promo, also seen on her Instagram, where birthday snaps have come scantily-clad and seeing the model write: "Bday weekend photo dump... TYSM for all the birthday wishes !!!!!!" Click here for the photos - scroll for her sandwich!

Olivia's 2020 was not easy, with the Model Squad star making headlines for going under the knife for painful uterine condition endometriosis - reality star Savannah Chrisley did the same. More photos below.

Scroll For Her Fried Chicken Sandwich!

Olivia, who co-owns a family restaurant in her native Rhode Island and has made fried chicken headlines galore this past year, has opened up on her super-fit body and how she keeps it in shape. Speaking to Hollywood Life last year, Culpo revealed: 

“I try really hard. I really try to cut out carbs when I’m not working. When I’m preparing for something and being good, I cut out carbs. So my ideal good day would be egg whites, avocado, turkey bacon for breakfast." See her sandwich below!

Sense Of Humor

Olivia Culpo outdoors with a sandwich
OliviaCulpo/Instagram

The Chick-Fil-A lover, last year telling boyfriend Christian: "You had me at fried chicken sandwich," added: "Then, for lunch, I would have a salad with protein, and for dinner, I would have veggies with protein. Does that happen regularly? No."

The global pandemic has also brought food headlines from Olivia as she home bakes. Last year, the model wowed her Instagram followers by frosting a giant cake while in a bralette. Olivia has been in lock-down with her sisters, plus hunky beau Christian.

