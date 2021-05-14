Olivia Culpo Stuns In White Bikini On Malibu Beach

Olivia Culpo is knocking the camera dead while not even posing as she chases dog Olivier Sprinkles around a Malibu beach. The 29-year-old former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated bombshell went extra high-cut in her stark white bikini this week, with the paparazzi catching the Fendi face right on shores and playing around with her pooch. Olivia, who made 2020 headlines for seeing Olivier hijack her bra at Target, was showing her four-legged friend big love, and the cameramen are likely dining out because of it. See why below.