Ireland Baldwin Defends X-Rated Instagram Photos

Ireland Baldwin at an event
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Ireland Baldwin is clapping back after X-rated and topless photos of herself were deemed attention-seeking by a fan. The 25-year-old model and daughter to Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger today caused quite the stir on her social media, posting two racy shots in only thigh-high boots and cheeky briefs, with the photos even coming censored as the blonde respected Instagram's no-nudity policy. Ireland, who last year lifted up her dress to promote a feminine hygiene product, was keeping up the head-turning, but she's putting up a fight. Check it out below.

X-Rated Photos Causing A Stir

Ireland Baldwin in tank top indoors
IrelandBaldwin/Instagram

Scroll for the snaps. They come as Ireland makes headlines for stating how "freeing" it is not to care what other people think - the blonde used these words on May 3 while rocking a leopard-print bikini and posing by a bathtub.

Wearing much less, but staying classy in the risky shoot, Ireland was snapped first on the floor, hiking up one leg and showing off her strength while in black-heeled boots and a thong. The star was seen arching her back, with a big black censoring line added in to protect her modesty.

See The Photos Below!

A quick swipe to the right brought Baldwin in the same indoor setting and by windows, this time showing her flaunting her 6'1'' frame and standing against the wall. Again, the star's chest area had been carefully blurred.

"The type uh girl you take home 2 mother," the caption read.  The haters did not take long, with a troll swooping in and writing: "Someone needs attention." Ireland, known for her clap-backs, fired back, writing: "Sex positive and proud of my body :) try dancing around naked in thigh highs sometime. It's fun." 

Swipe below for both snaps - scroll for more photos.

Fans Keeping It Light

Ireland may have faced a harsh comment, but other fans responding gave her an easier time. "Is it possible to only take home the leg to my mother? She could use a new lamp and she really likes the movie A Christmas Story," one replied.

Likewise positive, was feedback to Ireland's bikini bathtub shot, one seeing her state: "It’s incredibly freeing to stop worrying about what others think of you and being imprisoned by constantly thinking of what you can do to make people like you!!" See it below!

Body-Confident After Eating Disorder Battle

Ireland made 2020 headlines for revealing she was six years free from anorexia and bulimia behaviors. The model stated that depriving herself of fries was so not "worth it" as she encouraged others battling food issues to give recovery a go. 

Then again, the 'Gram is never a dull affair with the blonde, this year showing off a new backside tattoo and taking to her caption to write:  "Taking more time off of Instagram buttttt I got a new tattoo because I ❤️ impulsive decisions."

