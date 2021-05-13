Ireland Baldwin Defends X-Rated Instagram Photos

Ireland Baldwin is clapping back after X-rated and topless photos of herself were deemed attention-seeking by a fan. The 25-year-old model and daughter to Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger today caused quite the stir on her social media, posting two racy shots in only thigh-high boots and cheeky briefs, with the photos even coming censored as the blonde respected Instagram's no-nudity policy. Ireland, who last year lifted up her dress to promote a feminine hygiene product, was keeping up the head-turning, but she's putting up a fight. Check it out below.