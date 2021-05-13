Trending Stories
Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Stuns Sunkissed With Free Lifestyle Tip

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Has 'Too Much Fun' In Triangle Bikini

Instagram Models

Demi Rose All Bounce With Curly Bikini Surprise

News

Donald Trump Indictment: Sealed Indictment Reportedly Issued Against Trump, Will Become Basis For Impeachment

Angela Simmons 'Built Not Bought' With Bikini Dance

Angela Simmons close up
AngelaSimmons/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Angela Simmons is dancing around her bedroom in a minuscule "patch-on" bikini for a double dose of exciting news. The 33-year-old reality star and Simmons Beauty founder, expanding her business empire this year with the launch of her Built Not Bought by Angela wellness brand, updated her Instagram on Thursday with the mother of all bikini dances, showing off her stunning curves and big-time shouting out Beyonce. The VH1 face was shimmying to "ALREADY" by queen Bey, and she had plenty more to offer. Check it out below.

Swimsuit Line And More Coming

Angela Simmons in plunging dress
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Angela, who first brought "Built not Bought" to the table with the 2019 launch of her Purpose App, had been filmed shaking her hips and  bopping around to the 2020-released track from Grammy winner Beyonce. The video showed the mom to 2016-born Sutton in a chic bedroom with muted accent furnishings and she was popping against them.

Dancing around in the skimpy and citrus-toned two-piece, the Growing Up Hip-Hop star sent out major lemon energy, pouting for the camera and showing off braided locks.

See Her Bikini Dance Below!

Angela Simmons in minidress
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Angela, who has stated that "thick thighs save lives" and made 2020 headlines for stripping down to a mismatched bikini to address body image, took to her caption with a big reveal, seemingly offering plenty more than just her brand's promised leggings and workout plans. "Swim Suit line/Calendar dropping Memorial Day weekend!!" she wrote, adding: "Exclusive content dropping too."

"As a grown woman, I’ve learned to embrace everything about me. I’m proud of who I am and I love everything about my body," Angela revealed this year. See more photos after the video!

Scroll For More Photos!

Angela was last year shamed by co-star Bow Wow as he joked that her backside had set off his car alarm. In May of this year, the star looked back on her younger years, revealing: 

“As a teenager, I struggled with body image. As a grown woman, I’ve learned to embrace everything about me. I’m proud of who I am and I love everything about my body.”

Angela, who is dating boxer Daniel Jacobs, regularly updates with early morning sweat sessions, including her bedroom yoga swing. See her big stretch below.

'I've Never Had Surgery'

Angela Simmons stretching in leggings
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Angela continues to tout the natural approach, one that's also harnessed via her May 2020-dropped Simmons Beauty brand. The daughter to Rev Run added: “I’m proud of my body, I’ve never had surgery. It’s great if that’s what you want, but I believe in loving yourself as you are first.”

Angela's post today clocked over 110,000 likes in two hours, bringing in fans calling her "perfect" as they threw out fire emoji. The star also continues her Fashion Nova promos and partnership with DHair Boutique.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Supporters Spied On FBI To Discredit Critics, Report Says

May 13, 2021

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Maxie's Surprised And Brook Lynn's Defensive

May 13, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Stuns Sunkissed With Free Lifestyle Tip

May 13, 2021

Kat Dennings Engaged, Makes Announcement With Sweet Instagram Post

May 13, 2021

Larsa Pippen Glows In A Mini Dress, Proclaims 'Life's Too Short'

May 13, 2021

Matt Gaetz Associate Has Flipped In Sex Crimes Probe, Report Says

May 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.