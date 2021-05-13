Angela Simmons 'Built Not Bought' With Bikini Dance

Angela Simmons is dancing around her bedroom in a minuscule "patch-on" bikini for a double dose of exciting news. The 33-year-old reality star and Simmons Beauty founder, expanding her business empire this year with the launch of her Built Not Bought by Angela wellness brand, updated her Instagram on Thursday with the mother of all bikini dances, showing off her stunning curves and big-time shouting out Beyonce. The VH1 face was shimmying to "ALREADY" by queen Bey, and she had plenty more to offer. Check it out below.