Savannah Chrisley Stuns Sunkissed With Free Lifestyle Tip

Savannah Chrisley is stunning in baby pink while sun-kissed and offering a feel-good tip that costs zero dollars. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star today updated her Instagram with a reminder that a smile is free, even calling it "free therapy" as she dropped a gorgeous photo for her 2.2 million followers, showing off her signature good looks from her car and pulling a clever one - while the smile is "free," the cosmetics being promoted in the caption were earning the blonde cash. See how below.