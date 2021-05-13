Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley Stuns Sunkissed With Free Lifestyle Tip

Savannah Chrisley smiles close up
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is stunning in baby pink while sun-kissed and offering a feel-good tip that costs zero dollars. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star today updated her Instagram with a reminder that a smile is free, even calling it "free therapy" as she dropped a gorgeous photo for her 2.2 million followers, showing off her signature good looks from her car and pulling a clever one - while the smile is "free," the cosmetics being promoted in the caption were earning the blonde cash. See how below.

The Best Things In Life Are Free

Savannah Chrisley laughing in a skirt
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Savannah, who launched her sell-out SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line in December 2020, was seemingly out to spread both free joy and ensure that fans continue to spend their $$$ at her online store. 

The daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley was all smiles in her snap, peeping her luxurious white vehicle as she flashed her pearly whites at her car door, with the Southern Belle looking cute as a button in a pale pink tee with puff shoulder details, plus black shades atop her head.

See The Stunning Snap!

The blue-eyed beauty, fully made up with a flawless and bronzed finish, sent out her twinkly charm, taking to her caption and writing: "SMILE...It's free therapy." The reality star then name-dropped her SASSY brand for the "Face" and "Lip," wearing the $22 Full Face Palette and her Fun & Flirty lip shade - SASSY retails a $14 Eye Kit and $12 Lip Kit alongside its fun-packaged Full Face Palette.

Savannah, this year slammed for appearing too dark-skinned, was quickly called "beautiful as always."

Scroll For Her Bahamas Selfie!

Savannah Chrisley car selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah's makeup brand, now seeing fans calling it better than 23-year-old Lip Kit queen Kylie Jenner's one, launched ahead of the holidays last year, with Savannah revealing that an attractive price point was a major part of her business plan. The Georgia native told her followers:

"I was tired of spending a fortune on makeup! Completely unnecessary and unrealistic."

"Growing up...I had a girl look at me and say, “it’s easy to be pretty if you have money.” That stuck with me...and honestly...it hurt my heart", she added. More photos after the selfie!

Business Is Booming

Savannah Chrisley in a tank
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah joins existing reality faces who've branched into beauty, from Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to VH1 face Angela Simmons and MTV star Kristin Cavallari. Within weeks of SASSY's launch, Savannah was announcing "insane" sales numbers, with 2021 bringing a new drop of the cute merch.

Savannah told her fans: "I wanted to create a line that was attainable for all! I want you to look at Sassy and say...I CAN HAVE THIS! Instead of, “I wish I could have this.”

