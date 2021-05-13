Savannah Chrisley Stuns Sunkissed With Free Lifestyle Tip

Scroll for the photo. Savannah, who launched her sell-out SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line in December 2020, was seemingly out to spread both free joy and ensure that fans continue to spend their $$$ at her online store.

The daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley was all smiles in her snap, peeping her luxurious white vehicle as she flashed her pearly whites at her car door, with the Southern Belle looking cute as a button in a pale pink tee with puff shoulder details, plus black shades atop her head.