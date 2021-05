Friday's episode of General Hospital will bring new developments with Maxie and Brook Lynn's baby swap drama. They have yet to iron out all of the details in their crazy plan, and it seems that new obstacles are about to emerge.

According to SheKnows Soaps, during the May 14 episode, Valentin will do something that blindsides Brook Lynn. She's trying to pull off a fake pregnancy in hopes Valentin will sign over his ELQ shares to her, but trouble may be brewing.