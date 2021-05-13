Actress Kat Dennings announced some big news on Instagram today, thrilling her 4.5 million followers with a glimpse into her personal life. She shared three images in a sweet post announcing her engagement to musician Andrew W.K., who has appeared on her Instagram page previously throughout their courtship.

She made the announcement very clear in the first image, posting a close-up of her hand. She wore a gorgeous vintage-inspired diamond ring, which sparkled on her porcelain skin. Her nails were long and painted a vibrant red that offered a stunning contrast.