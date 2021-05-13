Trending Stories
Kat Dennings Engaged, Makes Announcement With Sweet Instagram Post

Kat Dennings rocks a romantic low bun on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Kat Dennings announced some big news on Instagram today, thrilling her 4.5 million followers with a glimpse into her personal life. She shared three images in a sweet post announcing her engagement to musician Andrew W.K., who has appeared on her Instagram page previously throughout their courtship.

She made the announcement very clear in the first image, posting a close-up of her hand. She wore a gorgeous vintage-inspired diamond ring, which sparkled on her porcelain skin. Her nails were long and painted a vibrant red that offered a stunning contrast. 

Lovestruck

Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. take a sweet selfie.
Instagram | Kat Dennings

Andrew's hand was a little less glamorous, and the only accessory he rocked was a black G-Shock watch. He laid his hand flat and Kat placed hers atop his, her fingers slightly curled around his hand in the sweet snap.

She gave her fans a bit of a spicier show in the second snap, capturing a steamy kiss between the betrothed duo. They were both dressed casually, wearing black T-Shirts, with Andrew rocking black jeans as well.

Kat's hair was down in tousled curls that looked effortlessly beautiful.

Flashing The Bling

Her husband-to-be likewise has long, lustrous locks, and he wore them slicked back away from his face and cascading down his chest and back.

He rested one hand on Kat's back and held her hand in the other, positioning it in a way that her engagement ring remained on display. The duo both had their eyes closed as they exchanged a kiss.

They stood in a simple spot with the corner of some furniture visible towards the bottom of the frame, and several small floral prints in white frames dotting the wall in the background.

Sweet Smooches

Kat finished the post with an adorable snap that was taken from a slightly closer perspective, focusing on her alone.

She wore a long-sleeved black top in the image, and held one hand in front of her face. She appeared to be rocking a very natural makeup look, if she was wearing any at all, but her skin looked flawless in the snap. Her blue eyes popped against the vibrant red hue of her nails, and her hair tumbled down her chest and shoulders in a voluminous, slightly messy style.

The Happy Couple

Her fans couldn't get enough of the announcement, and the post racked up over 484,300 likes within just three hours of going live, including a like from fellow actress Angela Kinsey, best known for her role on The Office. The comments section was filled with everyone from fans to fellow celebrities congratulating her.

Kat has had several famous partners in the past, including singer Josh Groban, as The Inquisitr reported back in 2018 — it seems she may have a bit of a thing for musicians!

