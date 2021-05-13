'Friends' Reunion Trailer Officially Released - See It!

The long-awaited Friends reunion trailer has officially been released. Earlier today, the sitcom first premiering back in 1994 got a confirmed airing date, with stars including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox taking to Instagram with the news. The popular comedy, also starring David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, will return via an HBO Max-aired reunion, debuting on May 27. The sitcom superstars, reported to be receiving at least $2.5 million each for getting back together, were all back in the video now breaking the internet. See it below.