Fans of The Bachelorette are rooting for Katie Thurston to find love while handing out roses every week this spring. The finale won't air until later in the summer, but spoiler guru Reality Steve just revealed he had pinned down one valuable piece of information regarding how her journey ends.

Reality Steve has revealed that he has learned the identities of several of Katie's long-lasting suitors. He's still got plenty of details to uncover, but he has learned just enough to get fans buzzing.