Demi Rose All Bounce With Curly Bikini Surprise

Demi Rose is dropping surprise Goldilocks action while in a black bikini. The 26-year-old model, this year making headlines for debuting a ginger-haired do, today delighted her 16.4 million Instagram followers with new locks, ones seeing the British beauty go bouncy-haired and very curled as hairstylist Faye Browne got to work. Demi, just yesterday stunning her fans with a "paradise" photo as she rocked a sleeveless pink dress, was back in her swimwear, but she wasn't out to highlight her bikini. Check it out below.