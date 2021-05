General Hospital spoilers tease that Thursday's episode will bring more action with both Sasha and Brando. Unfortunately, it doesn't necessarily appear that viewers will see the sizzling-hot couple together.

Recently, Sasha and Brando threw caution to the wind and got frisky together at the garage. Things were a bit awkward after that, but the two clearly were fairly smitten with one another. It's too soon, however, to know if Sasha and Brando will get serious about giving romance a go.