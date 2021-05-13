Larsa Pippen Has 'Too Much Fun' In Triangle Bikini

Larsa Pippen is admitting she's having "too much fun" while showing off her sensational swimsuit body. The 46-year-old reality star, newly single after a brief romance with married NBA player Malik Beasley, has been living her best life since resuming a solo status, with the blonde's latest post shouting out summer fun and the pool. Posting for her 2 million Instagram followers yesterday, the former Real Housewives of Miami star made everyone jealous with the warm weather, and she's getting likes. See why below.