Larsa Pippen Has 'Too Much Fun' In Triangle Bikini

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is admitting she's having "too much fun" while showing off her sensational swimsuit body. The 46-year-old reality star, newly single after a brief romance with married NBA player Malik Beasley, has been living her best life since resuming a solo status, with the blonde's latest post shouting out summer fun and the pool. Posting for her 2 million Instagram followers yesterday, the former Real Housewives of Miami star made everyone jealous with the warm weather, and she's getting likes. See why below.

'Too Much Fun'

Larsa Pippen bralette selfie
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Larsa, who has traveled to both Miami and The Caribbean since ending things with Malik, 24, is now finally home in Los Angeles. The mom of four, who has been hanging with a girl crew that now no longer includes former BFF Kim Kardashian, proved it can still be a blast without the E! star, posting a massive group pool shot with everyone looking bronzed and summer-ready.

Seen on the far left, Larsa sent out white halterneck bikini energy as she folded one leg in the pool.

See The Photo Below!

The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen flaunted the figure behind her May 2020-launched Larsa Pippen Fitness plans, stunning her followers in her string two-piece as she also rocked statement dark shades, plus her hair swept up into a bun.

"Too much fun," the caption read as Larsa and four others all sat in a row. "Home" was the geo-tag, with a reply quickly coming in reading: "Still cold up here" with a sad-face emoji. See the photo below - scroll for more snaps.

Scroll For More Photos!

Larsa Pippen on kitchen counters
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Larsa, last year admitting relationships with both rapper Future and Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson - before the 36-year-old got with him- is said to have no bad blood with Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik.

“Things ran their course between them. No one expected her to marry this guy, she was having fun. But then it started to get complicated and that’s not her thing, so she ended it, a source revealed to Hollywood Life. Scroll for more details and photos below.

'Doing Her Thing In Miami'

The source added: “There are no hard feelings, they’re cool. But she’s doing her thing in Miami and he’s on the other side of the country and that’s that."

Larsa and Malik were first photographed holding hands together in a Miami mall in November 2020, after which Malik's wife Montana Yao promptly filed for divorce. Larsa was quick to defend the relationship, saying that Malik and his wife were already separated when things kicked off between them. The star separated from ex Scottie in 2018.

