Miami Heat Should 'Aggressively Pursue' Kawhi Leonard In 2021 Free Agency

The Miami Heat are one of the aspiring contenders that need to make major roster upgrades in the 2021 offseason. The Heat may currently have the superstar duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but in order to make it through the Eastern Conference and win the title, they need more star power on their team.

The Heat are in a good position to add a third star to their roster. Aside from having an interesting collection of trade assets, the Heat could also open up enough salary cap space to chase a max free agent this summer.