Myles Turner To Wizards For Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija & 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Blockbuster

The Washington Wizards are expected to search for major roster upgrades in the 2021 offseason. There may be growing calls for the Wizards to undergo a full-scale rebuild, but with the impressive individual performances of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal this year, it is more likely they will continue building a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship next season.

Though they don't have enough salary cap space to chase a max free agent, the Wizards have an interesting collection of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.