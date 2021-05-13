Trending Stories
Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

Celebrities

Olivia Culpo Enjoys Groceries Surprise In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

US Politics

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Joe Biden Might Be Dead

Celebrities

Jill Duggar's Two-Piece Swimsuits Earn Sister's Approval

Myles Turner To Wizards For Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija & 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Blockbuster

Myles Turner celebrating a successful play
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Washington Wizards are expected to search for major roster upgrades in the 2021 offseason. There may be growing calls for the Wizards to undergo a full-scale rebuild, but with the impressive individual performances of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal this year, it is more likely they will continue building a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship next season.

Though they don't have enough salary cap space to chase a max free agent, the Wizards have an interesting collection of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.

Wizards Could Take Advantage Of Pacers' Frontcourt Logjam

Myles Turner trying to penetrate the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

According to Lee Tran of Fadeaway World, one of the most intriguing trade targets for the Wizards in the 2021 offseason is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. Since Domantas Sabonis blossomed into an All-Star caliber player, rumors have been swirling around Turner and his future with the Pacers.

Turner and Sabonis play the same position and while they showed better on-court chemistry this season, most people believe that the Pacers are better off moving Turner, especially if the right deal comes along this summer.

Proposed Trade Scenario To Acquire Myles Turner

Myles Turner blocks Jayson Tatum
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

In his article, Tran came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Wizards to acquire Turner from the Pacers in the 2021 offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Wizards would send a package that includes Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija, and a future first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.

If the potential deal goes through this summer, Tran believes that it would help both the Wizards and the Pacers in addressing weaknesses on their respective rosters.

Myles Turner Bolsters Wizards' Struggling Defense

Turner would be an incredible addition to the Wizards. Aside from giving them a major upgrade at the starting center position and a very reliable third scoring option behind Westbrook and Beal, he would also boost their defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 20 in the league, with opponents scoring 110.7 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

"The Washington Wizards have had a bottom 15 defensive rating this season, and Myles Turner would certainly help with that issue," Tran wrote. "Myles Turner is an effective rim protector who is currently averaging 3.4 BPG this season, and his presence around the rim often deters opponents from trying to drive. The Washington Wizards have some solid perimeter defenders in Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura, but they need a dominant defensive center who can do the dirty work inside."

Why The Trade Would Make Sense For The Pacers

If the trade becomes a reality, it won't only benefit the Wizards, but also the Pacers. In the potential deal, the Pacers could actually hit two birds with one stone. Aside from successfully addressing the logjam in their frontcourt, they would also be acquiring a solid role player in Bertans who could be a much better fit alongside Sabonis in their frontcourt.

Aside from Bertans, they would also add another young and promising player that could develop in Avdija and a future first-round selection they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.

Latest Headlines

Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos Love Message On Beau Travis Barker's Arm

May 13, 2021

Kaley Cuoco's Husband: 'Weird Things Happen In Our Bed At Night'

May 13, 2021

Jill Duggar's Two-Piece Swimsuits Earn Sister's Approval

May 13, 2021

Victor Oladipo Unlikely To Rejoin Heat In 2021 Playoffs After Opting For Season-Ending Surgery

May 13, 2021

Hawks Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For John Collins & Cam Reddish In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

May 13, 2021

Knicks Expected To 'Make A Pitch' For Karl-Anthony Towns

May 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.