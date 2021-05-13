Kaley Cuoco's Husband: 'Weird Things Happen In Our Bed At Night'

Kaley Cuoco has one sneaky spouse! Her husband, professional equestrian and billionaire heir Karl Cook, has a habit of sharing somewhat embarrassing photos and videos of herself on social media, and he does so without asking her first.
On Wednesday night, Karl took to his Instagram stories to give his followers an inside look at what life is like with Kaley. He poked fun at the outfit that she chose to cook dinner in, and he deemed her behavior in bed to be a bit odd. He provided video evidence to back up his latter observation. Check it out below!