Kaley Cuoco's Husband: 'Weird Things Happen In Our Bed At Night'

Kaley has a lot on her plate these days. She has new seasons of her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant and her adult animated comedy Harley Quinn in the works, along with a project that will see her star as screen legend Doris Day. As reported by Deadline, her production company has also obtained the rights to author Katie Russell Newland’s tearjerker, A Season With Mom.

However, it seems as though Kaley will always have a soft spot for the series that catapulted her to superstardom, and she recently told E! News that she would like to film a Big Bang Theory reunion show.

"I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely will be down for that," she said.

And for the record, Kaley also told E! that Karl does not ask her for permission to share funny pics and videos like those above.

"He does not ask for my approval," she said. "Very rude."