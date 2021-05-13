Trending Stories
Jill Duggar's Two-Piece Swimsuits Earn Sister's Approval

Jill Duggar holding a coffee mug
Instagram | Jill Duggar Dillard
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Jill Duggar Dillard proved that she's totally prepared for a hot girl summer by taking to Instagram to share a few photos of swimwear that failed to follow her family's strict fashion rules. 

The 29-year-old former Counting On star modeled multiple modest two-pieces from the brand ModLi, radiating confidence and happiness as she showed off her fabulous figure. Her outdoor photoshoot was a hit with her fans, as well as one of her younger sisters. Jill was praised for dressing the way she wants to and living her best life.

Check out her cute looks below!

'Excited' About Her Swimwear

Jill Duggar wearing patterned dark blue swim top and shorts
Instagram | Jill Duggar Dillard

In her Instagram stories, Jill treated her followers to a try-on session in front of a mirror. One of the first swimsuit sets she tried on was a pair of tight swim shorts in dark blue and a coordinating sleeved top with a playful anchor print. 

Jill pointed out a drawstring detail on the side of the fitted swim shirt, and she spoke about how much she loved its nautical pattern. She revealed that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, are planning a trip to the beach.

"Derick and I are looking forward to going to the beach sometime this year, Lord willing, and I'm excited to have some new swimwear," she said.

Ignoring The Duggar Dress Code

Jill Duggar rocks floral swim top and boy shorts
Instagram | Jill Duggar Dillard

Jill's mother Michelle Duggar has explained how the Bible influenced her views on how a woman should dress. The former 19 Kids and Counting star is a conservative Christian who believes that uncovered thighs are "nakedness and shame," thanks to some scripture that she read. Growing up, Jill was expected to wear skirts that kept her legs covered at least to the knee, but clearly she has her own dress code these days. 

Another swim set Jill tried on included a yellow tank top with a floral pattern, which she paired with a navy skort. She revealed that the pieces were separates, making it possible for her to wear a size medium top with large bottoms.

Jill's Younger Sister Reacts

 

In the slideshow that she shared, Jill was pictured looking chill while she sat outside on a blanket with her legs stretched out in front of her. She was relaxing with some reading material and an iced drink in a mason jar. She rocked four different looks for her backyard shoot, and she wore her hair styled in a funky side braid. 

Jill's 23-year-old sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, has never been photographed rocking anything as revealing as her older sibling's swimwear, but she had a positive reaction to the pics. 

"You’re beautiful, Jill.❤️," Joy-Anna wrote in the comments section.

Why Jill Was Smiling

 

One fan commented on how happy Jill looked, and she explained that the identity of her photographer had something to do with her joyful demeanor.

"Aww thanks! I was looking at my hubby...he makes me smile," wrote the mother of two.

While her relationship with some of her family members might be a bit rocky, Jill and Derick both have a big reason to smile: Derick recently graduated from law school

Jill's followers praised her for blazing her own trail and making some style decisions that are pretty bold for someone raised in the Duggar household.

"You look so beautiful & happy! Girl....live your best life....You have every right too," wrote one admirer.

"Ten years ago you would've never been able to wear half this stuff I'm so proud of how far you've come," read another supportive message.

