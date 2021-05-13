Victor Oladipo Unlikely To Rejoin Heat In 2021 Playoffs After Opting For Season-Ending Surgery

Veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo was one of the players that the Miami Heat added to their roster before the 2021 trade deadline. In need of more scoring options and shot creators behind the superstar duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat decided to trade Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2022 to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Oladipo.

Though he's a possible one-year rental, the Heat believed that adding Oladipo to their roster would strengthen their chances of making a deep playoff run this year.