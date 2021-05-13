Hawks Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For John Collins & Cam Reddish In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around John Collins and his future with the Atlanta Hawks. Collins may be currently focused on helping the Hawks fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title but when the 2020-21 NBA season is over, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his impending free agency. As a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Hawks need to do to bring him back is to match the offers from other NBA teams.

However, as of now, it remains a big question mark if the Hawks are willing to throw away a huge amount of money to re-sign Collins in the 2021 free agency.