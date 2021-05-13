Trending Stories
Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

Celebrities

Olivia Culpo Enjoys Groceries Surprise In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Britney Spears Drops It Low In Unzipped Catsuit

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Minidress For Surprise Announcement

Hawks Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For John Collins & Cam Reddish In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Kristaps Porzingis going up against Paul George
Gettyimages | Pool
Basketball
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around John Collins and his future with the Atlanta Hawks. Collins may be currently focused on helping the Hawks fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title but when the 2020-21 NBA season is over, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his impending free agency. As a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Hawks need to do to bring him back is to match the offers from other NBA teams.

However, as of now, it remains a big question mark if the Hawks are willing to throw away a huge amount of money to re-sign Collins in the 2021 free agency.

Hawks Could Explore Sign-And-Trade Scenario Involving John Collins

John Collins going back to defense
Gettyimages | Jared C. Tilton

With his impressive performance this season, Collins is highly likely to receive lucrative offers this summer. If they decide against re-signing him in the 2021 offseason, the Hawks are expected to explore a sign-and-trade scenario involving Collins instead of letting him walk away as a free agent without getting anything in return. According to Lee Tran of Fadeaway World, one of the most intriguing trade partners for the Hawks in the potential sign-and-trade deal involving Collins is the Dallas Mavericks.

The Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario With The Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

In his article, Tran came up with a hypothetical sign-and-trade scenario that would send Collins to Dallas in the 2021 free agency. In the proposed trade deal, the Hawks would be sending a package that includes Collins and Cam Reddish to the Mavericks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

It wouldn't be surprising if Collins gives the Hawks the permission to push through with the trade. Aside from having a huge payday, the suggested deal would also allow him to join one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference. With the years he spent with Trae Young in Atlanta, he wouldn't have a hard time making himself fit with Luka Doncic in Dallas.

Hawks Take A Gamble On Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis celebrating Mavericks' win
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Trading Collins and Reddish for Porzingis would come with a huge risk for the Hawks. The Latvian center has dealt with numerous injuries in the past years and is owed a massive amount of money until the 2023-24 NBA season. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Porzingis is undeniably capable of helping the Hawks reach a higher level in the 2021-22 NBA season.

He would give them an All-Star caliber big man who could efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc. In the 40 games he played this season, he's averaging 20.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN,

Mavericks Get More Durable Big Man & Another Ballhandler

John Collins shaking hands with Cam Reddish
Gettyimages | Jared C. Tilton

If the trade becomes a reality this summer, it wouldn't only be beneficial for the Hawks, but also for the Mavericks. Aside from replacing Porzingis with a more durable big man in Collins, the Mavericks would also be receiving another young and promising talent that they could develop in Reddish.

"Cameron Reddish could be a secondary ballhandler next to Doncic that fits the overall development timeline of the roster," Tran wrote. "Reddish hasn't lit the world on fire on the Atlanta Hawks, but he has shown flashes of his talent and could improve on a different organization with more freedom."

Latest Headlines

Knicks Expected To 'Make A Pitch' For Karl-Anthony Towns

May 13, 2021

Britney Spears Drops It Low In Unzipped Catsuit

May 12, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Minidress For Surprise Announcement

May 12, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears Rocks Daisy Dukes With Important Message

May 12, 2021

Ariel Winter Stuns In Spaghetti Straps On Special Day

May 12, 2021

'General Hospital' Thursday Spoilers: Jason Pushes Britt Away, Jax Warns Carly

May 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.