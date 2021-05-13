Trending Stories
Knicks Expected To 'Make A Pitch' For Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Abbie Parr
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks continue to establish an impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season. Despite having a roster mostly consisting of young players, the Knicks have shown that they are capable of matching up against the best teams in the league. However, in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title, the Knicks are definitely aware that they still need to add a legitimate superstar to their roster.

When the season is over, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in building a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title next year.

Karl-Anthony Towns To Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns bringing the ball down for the Timberwolves
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

With a plethora of interesting trade assets and enough salary cap space for a max free agent, the Knicks are indeed in a strong position to make major roster upgrades in the 2021 offseason. One of the dream acquisitions for the Knicks this summer is All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks are expected to "make a pitch" for Towns if he decides to part ways with the Timberwolves after the 2020-21 NBA season.

"For me, if Towns is on the trade block, I’d definitely look at the Knicks to be among several teams around the league who’ll make a pitch for him."

Karl-Anthony Towns-Knicks Connection

Karl-Anthony Towns waiting for the ref's call
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

If the Timberwolves would give him the power to decide where he would want to play next, it wouldn't be surprising if Towns decides to take his talent to Madison Square Garden. Aside from the fact that some of the family members belong to the Knicks fandom, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic revealed that KAT has connections with some important personalities inside the organization.

"Leon has a long relationship with Towns. He was Towns’ agent with Jessica Holtz. Kenny Payne is on Thibodeau’s staff, and Towns and Payne are very close from their Kentucky days. Worldwide Wes. There are a lot of connections there."

Karl-Anthony Towns On-Court Impact On Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns going for a lay up against Julius Randle
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

Towns would undeniably be a great trade target for the Knicks this summer. He would provide a major upgrade at the Knicks' starting center position and bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. In Towns, the Knicks would be adding a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, on-court facilitator, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer.

This season, he's averaging 24.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Karl-Anthony Towns-Knicks Trade Is Less Likely To Happen

If Towns really ends up following in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Minnesota, the Timberwolves would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him this summer. To convince the Timberwolves to engage in a blockbuster deal and send KAT to New York, it would certainly require the Knicks to pay the king's ransom.

However, Krawczynski has some doubts if the Knicks could realistically acquire Towns in the 2021 offseason. Even if they offer RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and future first-round picks, Krawczynski doesn't think it's good enough to persuade the Timberwolves to make a deal.

