Knicks Expected To 'Make A Pitch' For Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks continue to establish an impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season. Despite having a roster mostly consisting of young players, the Knicks have shown that they are capable of matching up against the best teams in the league. However, in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title, the Knicks are definitely aware that they still need to add a legitimate superstar to their roster.

When the season is over, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in building a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title next year.