Britney Spears Drops It Low In Unzipped Catsuit

Britney Spears is dropping it down low and unleashing a rebel side for her 29.8 million Instagram followers. The 39-year-old pop princess, this week rocking both a metallic green bodysuit and a cheetah-print one, is fresh from blending the two into one video, clocking herself over 1.1 million views in 24 hours and seeing fans scream: "GIMME MORE!" On Tuesday, the Grammy winner rounded off her pleas for Halloween suggestions with a little dancing, and the video even showed off the blonde's new pink hair. Check it out below.