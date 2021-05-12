Trending Stories
Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Minidress For Surprise Announcement

Celebrities

Olivia Culpo Enjoys Groceries Surprise In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Joe Biden Might Be Dead

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Minidress For Surprise Announcement

Kelsea Ballerini waving
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelsea Ballerini is racking up the likes fast today, stunning her 2.3 million Instagram followers in a metallic minidress and delivering major news at the same time. The 27-year-old country singer took under an hour to be told her pic was "fierce" on Wednesday, with the "Hole In The Bottle" hit-maker's post coming as a CMT announcement. Kelsea was letting fans know that the 2021 awards will bring her and Kane Brown as hosts, and she chose a gorgeous photo to promote the whole thing. Check it out below.

CMT First-Timer

Kelsea in bed with wine
KelseaBallerini/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. While Kane hosted last year, Kelsea is a total newb and will be popping her CMT Awards cherry. The Tennessee native, massively in the news of late for her Kelly Clarkson fill-in on The Voice, shared her news on Wednesday, this after a statement saw her admit that the past year has been tough on the music front thanks to the global pandemic.

A smokey bar shot set the scene as Kelsea went leggy in her emerald-green and glossy minidress, with the plunging number doing wonders for the slender star.

Keep Scrolling For The Snap!

Taking to her caption, Kelsea told fans: "Thrilled to be celebrating country music and summertime and being a little more together by hosting this years @cmt awards with my fellow KB & friend @kanebrown_music. tune in June 9 (have more surprises to come for the show ☺️)."

Kelsea, who has just released the music video for "Half of my Hometown," racked up over 35,000 likes in three hours, with the official CMT Instagram replying: "Wooo! We can't wait!" See more photos after the snap!

Scroll For Her Stunning Bikini Shot!

The Instagram post comes shortly after Kelsea made a statement ahead of the awards. “The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan-voted,” she said. “Following a year-plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together will make this night even more special.”

Meanwhile, Kane stated: “I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year,” adding: “And I’m excited to be back this year with Kelsea. The CMT Music Awards are special to me." See the bikini shot below!

The Next Carrie Underwood?

Kelsea with Carrie Underwood at an event
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Kelsea, blonde, talented, and leggy, is fast getting compared to 38-year-old country superstar and CALIA by Carrie founder Carrie Underwood. Ballerini has even admitted she was a massive stan as she met the "Southbound" singer at the Grand Ole Opry, dishing:

"I remember I just went up to her and thought I was just gonna say 'Hi' and take a picture like a normal person and instead, I just blurted out, 'Girl, you got soul!' I was like, 'What?!'  The two have since performed together.

 

 

Latest Headlines

Jamie Lynn Spears Rocks Daisy Dukes With Important Message

May 12, 2021

Ariel Winter Stuns In Spaghetti Straps On Special Day

May 12, 2021

'General Hospital' Thursday Spoilers: Jason Pushes Britt Away, Jax Warns Carly

May 12, 2021

Ariel Winter Rocks A Gorgeous Dress And Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward

May 12, 2021

Jessica Simpson Stuns With New Swimsuit Selfies

May 12, 2021

Travis Barker Shows Candle Smelling Like Kourtney Kardashian's 'Orgasm'

May 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.