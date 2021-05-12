Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Minidress For Surprise Announcement

Kelsea Ballerini is racking up the likes fast today, stunning her 2.3 million Instagram followers in a metallic minidress and delivering major news at the same time. The 27-year-old country singer took under an hour to be told her pic was "fierce" on Wednesday, with the "Hole In The Bottle" hit-maker's post coming as a CMT announcement. Kelsea was letting fans know that the 2021 awards will bring her and Kane Brown as hosts, and she chose a gorgeous photo to promote the whole thing. Check it out below.