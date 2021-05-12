Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Minidress For Surprise Announcement

Scroll for the photo. While Kane hosted last year, Kelsea is a total newb and will be popping her CMT Awards cherry. The Tennessee native, massively in the news of late for her Kelly Clarkson fill-in on The Voice, shared her news on Wednesday, this after a statement saw her admit that the past year has been tough on the music front thanks to the global pandemic.

A smokey bar shot set the scene as Kelsea went leggy in her emerald-green and glossy minidress, with the plunging number doing wonders for the slender star.