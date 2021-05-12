Addressing fans, Jamie Lynn asked if she was the "only one" who compares old photos of herself with "versions."

"Ivey was about 4-5 months old when these pictures were taken, and I can remember still being insecure about my post baby body at the time.... Fast forward to right now looking at these pictures, and I’m thinking to myself how much better I looked here, then I currently do right now, 3 years after having a baby??" Spears added.

Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.