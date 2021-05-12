Jamie Lynn Spears is stunning in shredded Daisy Dukes for a moment of hardcore honesty. The 30-year-old actress and sister to pop princess Britney Spears was fairly hard on herself today, posting throwbacks for her 2.1 million Instagram followers and admitting that she once struggled with body-image. The Netflix star, who is a mom to 12-year-old Maddie and 3-year-old Ivey, posted photos from when her youngest was under six months old, with the caption seeing the blonde reveal her body-image thoughts, plus wider ones. Check it out below.