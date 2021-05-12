'General Hospital' Thursday Spoilers: Jason Pushes Britt Away, Jax Warns Carly

General Hospital spoilers tease tensions will run high throughout Port Charles during Thursday's show. Britt and Jason remain on the run and Sam is closing in on them. However, Jason may try to cut Britt loose. Elsewhere, Jax is furious with Carly and that'll continue with the May 13 episode.

During Wednesday's episode, Jax became enraged as he watched Carly take phone calls he figured were mob-related. They argued and SheKnows Soaps details that their conflicts will carry over into Thursday's show.