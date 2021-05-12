Ariel Winter Stuns In Spaghetti Straps On Special Day

Ariel Winter is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a spaghetti-strap sundress as she marks a special day. The 23-year-old sitcom star, whose pandemic Instagram posts have been few and far between, today updated for her 4.6 million followers with a giant shout-out to boyfriend Luke Benward - the actor is today 26 years old, with Modern Family alum Ariel throwing a giant gush as she posted stunning photos of herself and her BF. Included was some major spring style, plus some older photos. Check them out below.