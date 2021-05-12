Trending Stories
Jessica Simpson Stuns With New Swimsuit Selfies

Jessica Simpson smiles close up
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is stunning in a plunging black swimsuit right from her L.A. pool. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and fashion designer was big-time shouted out over Mother's Day by husband Eric Johnson, with the mom of three appearing in photos also featuring 9-year-old daughter Maxwell and 2-year-old Birdie Mae. Jessica, who dropped 100 pounds after welcoming her third child two years ago, was looking super-slim and super-happy, with the caption from Eric gushing over his wife. Check out the snaps below.

Big Splash Day

Jessica Simpson and kids in a store
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

Scroll for the photos, ones posted as a giant batch by 2014-married husband Eric. The Amazon Original Stories author, who has been taking Maxwell horseback riding and shouting out 7-year-old Ace's All-Star baseball status, was largely seen with her daughters, although one image did include the whole family.

Jessica, enjoying herself in the water, was seen smiling from behind giant square shades, rocking a deep-cut and black bathing suit as she kept her girls occupied. The blonde also wore a large straw hat in the sunlight.

See The Photos!

Jessica Simpson and Birdie Mae in the pool
EricJohnson/Instagram

Jessica, who took to her own Instagram to shout out mom Tina over Mother's Day, was gushed over by Eric, who wrote: "Happy Mother's Day, Jess! That was a really stellar day and weekend. I love you. You are beautiful."

"Jess, I love seeing the kids look at you with so much love and admiration in their eyes. I love when Birdie won’t let you go. I love your way with Maxwell and Ace and how you show them to respect everything in life," he added.

Stays Humble On Mother's Day

Opting out of mentioning her own status as a mother, Jessica took to Instagram for her 5.6 million followers with mentions of her own mother this year. Posting a stunning selfie with mom Tina, the hit-maker wrote: 

"Happy Mother’s Day to the body, heart, and soul that has brought me into this life, carried and given me the divine love and power effortlessly held within in your heart. I have learned all that I know in this world from you." See the photo below!

A Moment For Mom Tina

Jessica, this year inviting her mother along for Jessica Simpson Style promotions on the Home Shopping Channel, added: 

"Together will continue to manifest power and the awakening of our intuition in all that we do because you have taught me always to lead with that honest voice inside letting her guide the way and to fearlessly keep on keepin’ on."

Jessica continues to make headlines for involving her kids in her business. Daughter Maxwell now designs linens for the star's popular homeware range.

