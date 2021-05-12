Travis Barker Shows Candle Smelling Like Kourtney Kardashian's 'Orgasm'

Kourtney Kardashian's love life is getting major exposure as boyfriend Travis Barker takes to Instagram with his latest reveal. The 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer yesterday shouted out 42-year-old reality star Kourtney via a candle, and it was no regular one as Travis picked out a custom version from GOOP's "orgasm" range. The lifestyle brand from actress Gwyneth Paltrow has currently sold out of the candle supposedly smelling like an orgasm - retailing at $75, one of them is now making major headlines. See it below.