Liz Cheney Speaks After Being Ousted From House GOP Leadership

On Wednesday, Republicans voted behind closed doors to remove Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of the House GOP Conference.

The ouster was a product of a months-long campaign to punish conservative lawmakers who stood up to former President Donald Trump.

Unlike most of her colleagues in the House and Senate, Cheney vocally opposed Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

She also voted earlier this year to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection.