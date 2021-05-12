Donald Trump Celebrates Liz Cheney's Ouster: 'Bitter, Horrible Human Being'

Former President Donald Trump celebrated Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney's Wednesday ouster as House Republican Conference chair, describing her as a "bitter, horrible human being."

Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who voted impeach Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government earlier this year.

She has repeatedly pushed back against Trump's insistence that he lost the 2020 presidential election due to widespread voting fraud.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is all but certain to take her place in House GOP leadership.