General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday's episode suggest Dante will decide he's ready to reclaim his old life, at least to a degree. In addition, Nikolas will fill Ava in on his next step, seemingly regarding Cyrus.

As SheKnows Soaps noted, Dante has been thinking through his options in terms of what he should do with his life now. He left Port Charles because he was dealing with a lot of intense trauma, and returned to a town brainwashed thanks to Obrecht.