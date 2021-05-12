Trending Stories
US Politics

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Joe Biden Might Be Dead

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Celebrates New Moon In Metallic Bikini

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Minds Her Own Business In Floral Sundress

Celebrities

Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini For Mother's Day Kiss

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Gym Return With Knotted Shirt-Lift

Kelly Ripa close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa waited 14 months to see her personal trainer in person, and yesterday was it. The 50-year-old talk show queen was finally reunited with fitness coach Anna Kaiser this week, marking the reunion on Instagram and via a story for her 2.9 million followers. Posting Tuesday night, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host shared a killer twinning workout snap, one that came heavy on the abs, heavy on the masks, and showing off the blonde's teeny-tiny waist and sensational workout style. Check it out below.

Finally Back In The Gym

Kelly Ripa in the gym
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Kelly's body makes headlines for a completely different reason - earlier this month, the star celebrated 25 years of marriage to 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos by getting a tiny arm tattoo of the couple's marriage date.

Showing the secret to her flawless gym body, Kelly updated all swinging hips and with Anna as she posed indoors and in high-waisted black gym pants, leggings under the cropped lowers, plus a white t-shirt knotted up for a massive ab flash.

See The Photo Below!

The former sitcom star, who joked her body is a "Peter Pan" one in 2019, was looking far younger than her 50 years, this despite her face being mostly concealed by her white mask. Anna, seen right behind Kelly, struck a similar pose, also in cropped black pants and a similarly-knotted white tee.

"FIRST TIME IN PERSON IN 14 MONTHS!" Kelly wrote, also shouting out Anna's Instagram handle. Anna, regularly shouted out by Kelly on social media, is also behind Colombian singer Shakira's fierce body.

Kellys 'Peter Pan' Body

KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly made October 2020 headlines for turning 50, with 2021 seeing the star continue to prove a talking point for defying her age. Speaking to The Cut in early 2019, Kelly joked about her body, but she'd clearly put in thought and care, revealing:

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do."

More photos below!

See Her Bedroom Splits!

Kelly, just recently wowing fans with her unexpected and very flexible bedroom side splits, then broke down exactly what she does while keeping active and healthy.

The mom of three, a former ballerina, added: "I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous."

Latest Headlines

Spoilers For 'General Hospital': Dante Decides And Nik Has A Plan

May 12, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Minds Her Own Business In Floral Sundress

May 12, 2021

Elon Musk Announces Dogecoin-funded Mission To Moon

May 12, 2021

Warriors A Team To 'Watch' In Potential Karl-Anthony Towns Sweepstakes This Summer

May 12, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1013 Spoilers Hints At Outcome Of Battle Between Luffy & Kaido

May 12, 2021

Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

May 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.