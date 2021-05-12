Kelly Ripa Celebrates Gym Return With Knotted Shirt-Lift

Kelly Ripa waited 14 months to see her personal trainer in person, and yesterday was it. The 50-year-old talk show queen was finally reunited with fitness coach Anna Kaiser this week, marking the reunion on Instagram and via a story for her 2.9 million followers. Posting Tuesday night, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host shared a killer twinning workout snap, one that came heavy on the abs, heavy on the masks, and showing off the blonde's teeny-tiny waist and sensational workout style. Check it out below.