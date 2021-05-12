Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is minding her own business with wit and throwing out her stunning good looks at the same time. The influencer and celeb kid to "Stan" rapper Eminem has been making headlines for a desert vacation in Arizona, with this week seeing the budding beauty blogger drop a fresh update. Posting yesterday and for her 2.1 million Instagram followers, Hailie shared the breath-taking Sedona, AZ scenery she's been enjoying, plus a summery floral sundress look as she enjoyed an afternoon drink. Check it out below.