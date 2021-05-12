Warriors A Team To 'Watch' In Potential Karl-Anthony Towns Sweepstakes This Summer

With a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Warriors are indeed in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Timberwolves in the 2021 offseason. If Curry, Thompson, and Green are considered untouchables, the Warriors may consider sending Wiggins back to Minnesota to match Towns' massive salary.

To sweeten the deal, the Warriors could explore a trade package that includes 2020's No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and the 2021 first-rounder that the Timberwolves sent to Golden State in the Wiggins-D'Angelo Russell deal.