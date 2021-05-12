Trending Stories
Warriors A Team To 'Watch' In Potential Karl-Anthony Towns Sweepstakes This Summer

Karl-Anthony Towns going up against Zaza Pachulia
Gettyimages | Zhong Zhi
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Warriors may have let the 2021 trade deadline pass without making any major moves, but the summer of 2021 would be different. Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that the Warriors would be aggressive in adding another supestar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.

Golden State Likely To Join Karl-Anthony Towns Sweepstakes This Summer

Karl-Anthony Towns trying to score against Domantas Sabonis
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Warriors in the 2021 offseason is Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a recent appearance on the HoopsHype podcast, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said that the Warriors are the team to "watch" in potential KAT sweepstakes this summer.

"The team that I would watch is Golden State. That’s the team that maybe they need veterans around Steph Curry and not their young pieces and maybe lottery picks or things like that."

What The Warriors Could Offer To The Timberwolves

James Wiseman boxing out Anthony Edwards
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

With a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Warriors are indeed in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Timberwolves in the 2021 offseason. If Curry, Thompson, and Green are considered untouchables, the Warriors may consider sending Wiggins back to Minnesota to match Towns' massive salary.

To sweeten the deal, the Warriors could explore a trade package that includes 2020's No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and the 2021 first-rounder that the Timberwolves sent to Golden State in the Wiggins-D'Angelo Russell deal.

Karl-Anthony Towns Could Help The Warriors Regain Title-Contender Status

Successfully acquiring Towns in the 2021 offseason would undeniably change the Warriors' fate next year. Adding Towns to their core of Curry, Thompson, and Green would put the Warriors on the same level as powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Towns would boost the Warriors' frontcourt and bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 24.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Karl-Anthony Towns Would Welcome A Trade To Bay Area

Karl-Anthony Towns waiting for ref's decision
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

The Timberwolves may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Towns in the 2021 offseason. However, if Towns expresses his desire to leave, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him this summer.

Though he's yet to demand a trade from the Timberwolves, Towns would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for the Warriors. Compared to the Timberwolves, teaming up with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State would give him a better chance of making a deep playoff run and winning his first NBA championship title next year.

