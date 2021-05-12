Warriors A Team To 'Watch' In Potential Karl-Anthony Towns Sweepstakes This Summer

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Warriors may have let the 2021 trade deadline pass without making any major moves, but the summer of 2021 would be different. Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that the Warriors would be aggressive in adding another supestar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.