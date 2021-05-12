'One Piece' Chapter 1013 Spoilers Hints At Outcome Of Battle Between Luffy & Kaido

In One Piece Chapter 1013, Kaido, who is considered the strongest creature in the world, would be shown saying his final words to Luffy. Kaido would admit to underestimating Luffy, adding that he should have ended his life before he obtains enough power to defeat him.

"The result was obvious," Kaido told Luffy. "I got excited like I hadn't been in a while, but I made a mistake. I should have slit your throat and declared my victory. That way, no one would have believed that you could win."