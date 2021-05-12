'One Piece' Chapter 1013 Spoilers Hints At Outcome Of Battle Between Luffy & Kaido

One Piece Chapter 1013 is yet to be officially released but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga would be giving a major hint regarding the outcome of the epic battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. It is also set to feature other interesting scenes involving Nami, Beast Pirates headliner Ulti, Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin, and Kid Pirates captain Eustass "Captain" Kid.