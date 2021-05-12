Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

Larsa Pippen is showing she's a Pretty Little Thing by shouting out the affordable clothing giant and stunning her fans in a white string bikini. The 46-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen has been packing on the swimwear action amid her split from 24-year-old basketball player Malik Beasley, with poolside action from the blonde beauty also earning her some top-up cash. Larsa, who inked a six-figure deal with PLT in 2020, continues to rock the stylish label's tiny dresses and bikinis - check it out below.