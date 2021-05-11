Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Cheetah Catsuit Comes With Strict Warning

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Celebrates New Moon In Metallic Bikini

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Sofia Richie Welcomes Summer In Recycled Bikini

Celebrities

Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini For Mother's Day Kiss

US Politics

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Joe Biden Might Be Dead

Britney Spears Needs Halloween Suggestions In Unzipped Bodysuit

Britney Spears smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is jumping ahead for Halloween 2021, asking her 29.8 million Instagram followers what she should go as this year and sharing a racy, unzipped bodysuit shot to get the ball rolling. Posting in spree fashion since staying quiet over Mother's Day this year, the 39-year-old pop princess has been making headlines this week for showcasing a cheetah-print catsuit and going on a bizarre pillow talk ramble. The latest sees the "Toxic" singer shouting out Halloween and COVID at once - there was a lot to digest.

Missed It Last Year

Britney Spears in cheetah catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Britney was posing indoors and by a white wall as she popped against it in a super eye-catching and metallic green catsuit. The Grammy winner, swinging a hip and zipping her clothing down for a plunging finish, also showed off her bombshell new pink-tinted hair, with the direct eye contact grabbings fans.

Britney took to her caption admitting that she missed Halloween last year. "Any ideas on who I should be this year ????" she added. See the photo and more below.

Tells COVID To F Off

The mom of two, who quickly uploaded a similar shot with a tongue stuck out, added: "Dear Lord I’m rooting for all of you nice folks this year as well … F-ck off COVID 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 here’s to a great rest of 2021 !!!!! PS no touch ups or filter on this pic 📸!!!!!"

Britney made headlines earlier this year for confirming she had received her COVID vaccine, with the post-jab video near-breaking the internet as Spears posed with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari and reassured fans that she "felt nothing." Scroll for more photos!

Cheerful Amid Legal Nightmare

Britney is said to be holding up well amid her docu-dramas, this as the star also continues to fight 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears. Britney is due to speak in court for the first time next month.

“Britney has been doing really well despite the constant battle over her conservatorship. She is doing everything she can to focus on her health and Sam is 100% behind her daily routine and workouts,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Bringing Back The 2000s

Just this week, Britney delighted fans by sharing a mash-up video showcasing some of her most famous outfits from the 2000s. The blonde included her teeny-tiny Pepsi crop top, this year re-created by rapper Iggy Azalea, with the caption seeing Spears yearn for days before Instagram and TikTok dominated.

"Bringing it back to the 2000s when everything was simpler before social media !!!! Should I bring these outfits back 😜💁🏼‍♀️👗📸 ???? PS I copied @reesewitherspoon 😉🤷🏼‍♀️🙊 !!!!" she wrote. See the video below.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Richie Welcomes Summer In Recycled Bikini

May 11, 2021

'Bachelor Nation' Engagement: Jason Tartick Popped The Question To Kaitlyn Bristowe

May 11, 2021

Wednesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Britt Opens Up & Sam's Search Continues

May 11, 2021

Chanel West Coast Takes The Stage In A Bold Corset Top

May 11, 2021

Sean Hannity Threatens 'Ignorant A**hole' Jimmy Kimmel For Caitlyn Jenner Attack

May 11, 2021

Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

May 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.