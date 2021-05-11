Britney Spears Needs Halloween Suggestions In Unzipped Bodysuit

Britney Spears is jumping ahead for Halloween 2021, asking her 29.8 million Instagram followers what she should go as this year and sharing a racy, unzipped bodysuit shot to get the ball rolling. Posting in spree fashion since staying quiet over Mother's Day this year, the 39-year-old pop princess has been making headlines this week for showcasing a cheetah-print catsuit and going on a bizarre pillow talk ramble. The latest sees the "Toxic" singer shouting out Halloween and COVID at once - there was a lot to digest.