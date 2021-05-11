Trending Stories
Britney Spears' Cheetah Catsuit Comes With Strict Warning

Demi Rose Celebrates New Moon In Metallic Bikini

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Joe Biden Might Be Dead

Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini For Mother's Day Kiss

Sofia Richie Welcomes Summer In Recycled Bikini

Sofia Richie in bikini top
SofiaRichie/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Sofia Richie is rocking a recycled bikini and saying it's totally doing it for her. The 22-year-old model and ex to Talentless founder Scott Disick, now loved-up with 27-year-old boyfriend Elliot Grainge, was back to showing off her sensational figure on Tuesday, posting for her 6.6 million Instagram followers and throwing the middle finger at fast fashion. Sofia, who already boasts her own swimwear collab with popular brand Frankie's Bikinis, was today giving a nod to a lesser-known label. Check out the recycled action below.

'It's The Recycled Bikini For Me'

Sofia Richie bathroom selfie
SofiaRichie/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Sofia makes headlines for discussing a fashion collab involving another major face - The House of Harlow is the May 10-launched label from Sofia and 39-year-old Nicole Richie. 

Sun-drenched and on a luxurious terrace, Sofia had been snapped catching major rays and flaunting major abs while in a super-tiny and pale green bikini top, one the blonde paired with knit-effect sweatpants to form a matching set. The pandemic's biggest trend came showcased with the model in pink-rimmed shades as she gazed ahead.

See The Bikini Below!

All long hair, don't care, Sofia took to her caption, writing: "It's the recycled bikini for me @cotton_usa," also confirming the post to be a paid one with Australian and eco-friendly brand Cotton On. Quick to leave a like was 24-year-old model and fellow Pretty Little Thing influencer Lori Harvey. Scroll for more photos after the snap!

Sofia, once making headlines wherever she went for dating now-37-year-old Scott Disick, is reported to be unfussed as the E! star dates 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin - Sofia herself was 19 when she first hooked up with Scott.

 

Both Moved On

Speaking on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott revealed that Sofia had given him an ultimatum before they split amid allegations she was trying to "push" Kourtney Kardashian out. The Poosh founder shares children Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Disick.

“Sofia understands that what Scott said to Kim and Khloe as filmed a little while ago and whether or not he still feels that way doesn’t affect her one way or another,” a source reported to Hollywood Life earlier this year. More photos below!

Not Seeing Eye To Eye

Sofia Richie in street with Scott Disick
Gettyimages | Scott Barbour

The source added:  “She’s really moved on from their breakup and is focused on doing her own thing and being happy. Even if Scott truly feels like Sofia gave him an ultimatum, then that’s his perspective but she never felt that she did.”

Fans may well remember "momager" Kris Jenner grilling Scott Disick over his new girlfriend at the time. Kris, 65, was shocked as Disick sheepishly admitted that his Sofia was roughly Kylie Jenner's age. Sofia and Scott split in 2020.

