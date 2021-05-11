Sofia Richie Welcomes Summer In Recycled Bikini

Sofia Richie is rocking a recycled bikini and saying it's totally doing it for her. The 22-year-old model and ex to Talentless founder Scott Disick, now loved-up with 27-year-old boyfriend Elliot Grainge, was back to showing off her sensational figure on Tuesday, posting for her 6.6 million Instagram followers and throwing the middle finger at fast fashion. Sofia, who already boasts her own swimwear collab with popular brand Frankie's Bikinis, was today giving a nod to a lesser-known label. Check out the recycled action below.