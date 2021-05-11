Sofia Richie Welcomes Summer In Recycled Bikini

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Sofia makes headlines for discussing a fashion collab involving another major face - The House of Harlow is the May 10-launched label from Sofia and 39-year-old Nicole Richie.

Sun-drenched and on a luxurious terrace, Sofia had been snapped catching major rays and flaunting major abs while in a super-tiny and pale green bikini top, one the blonde paired with knit-effect sweatpants to form a matching set. The pandemic's biggest trend came showcased with the model in pink-rimmed shades as she gazed ahead.