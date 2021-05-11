'Bachelor Nation' Engagement: Jason Tartick Popped The Question To Kaitlyn Bristowe

Big "Bachelor Nation" news just emerged, as a fan-favorite couple just got engaged. The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to make it official with Jason Tartick and he planned the perfect proposal.

The news of Kaitlyn and Jason's engagement emerged on Tuesday. As Entertainment Tonight detailed, the exciting event happened at the pair's Nashville, Tennessee home on Monday.

"It was everything I could have asked for. The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful," Kaitlyn detailed of the surprise proposal.