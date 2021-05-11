Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Cheetah Catsuit Comes With Strict Warning

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Celebrates New Moon In Metallic Bikini

US Politics

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Joe Biden Might Be Dead

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Olivia Culpo Enjoys Groceries Surprise In Skimpy Bikini

'Bachelor Nation' Engagement: Jason Tartick Popped The Question To Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe attend an event
Gettyimages | JC Olivera
Entertainment
Stacy Carey

Big "Bachelor Nation" news just emerged, as a fan-favorite couple just got engaged. The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to make it official with Jason Tartick and he planned the perfect proposal.

The news of Kaitlyn and Jason's engagement emerged on Tuesday. As Entertainment Tonight detailed, the exciting event happened at the pair's Nashville, Tennessee home on Monday.

"It was everything I could have asked for. The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful," Kaitlyn detailed of the surprise proposal.

Kaitlyn Admits She 'Blacked Out'

Jason set things up so Kaitlyn thought she'd be interviewing a surprise guest for her podcast. After 30 minutes, Jason admitted there was no podcast. She thought he forgot to record it, but he told her there was something else going on. He took a ring box out of a drawer and popped the question. 

"We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out," she recalled. 

A Massive Ring

The ring Jason picked was just over 5-carats with an oval-shaped diamond. He chose it from a jeweler in Canada, where Kaitlyn's from, and it's even located right by where the former Bachelorette star was born.

"I love it, it's perfect. I've been staring at it all day," Kaitlyn gushed. 

Kaitlyn had no idea the proposal was coming. Luckily, she'd just gotten her nails done the prior day. On the flip side, she was wearing a shirt with "Tequila for Breakfast" on it, which wasn't ideal. However, she joked, it felt "very on brand" for her.

Jason Faced A Change In Plans

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick walk the red carpet
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Jason explained he originally had a different plan in mind for the proposal. He hoped to pop the question during an upcoming trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Had he gone that route, Kaitlyn's mom and stepdad would have been there with them. The trip will be the first time Kaitlyn and her mom have been together in a year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Jason worried returning home and going through customs with the massive ring might be a problem. Thus, his new plan was born. 

Kaitlyn Loves How It Went Down

Kaitlyn admitted she probably would have seen the proposal coming had Jason done it in Mexico. She knew he'd do something extravagant and suspected it'd happen someplace like Mexico. The fact he did it a week ahead of the trip seemed to suit her.

"I really wanted it to be intimate, so I loved that it was just during our podcast," she acknowledged. 

Both Kaitlyn and Jason posted the news on Instagram, sharing pictures he'd arranged a professional photographer to snap. The Bachelorette fans are thrilled by the news and can't wait to learn more.

Latest Headlines

Wednesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Britt Opens Up & Sam's Search Continues

May 11, 2021

Chanel West Coast Takes The Stage In A Bold Corset Top

May 11, 2021

Sean Hannity Threatens 'Ignorant A**hole' Jimmy Kimmel For Caitlyn Jenner Attack

May 11, 2021

Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

May 11, 2021

Nicole Scherzinger Hits The Beach In A Stunning Swimsuit

May 11, 2021

Olivia Culpo Enjoys Groceries Surprise In Skimpy Bikini

May 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.