Things are getting intense on General Hospital and spoilers hint Wednesday's episode will be a wild one. Jason and Britt remain on the run, but they're facing ongoing obstacles. Sam's working on tracking them down, and it seems she'll make progress.

According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Britt will let down her guard with Jason during the May 12 episode. The two have been growing close over the past few months, but they remain wary of one another to a degree.