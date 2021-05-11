Chanel West Coast Takes The Stage In A Bold Corset Top

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast loves to show off her personality in bold ensembles, especially on stage, and she managed to do just that in her latest Instagram share. She stunned her 3.5 million followers with a series of snaps that showcased both the eye-catching outfit she wore to perform, as well as some of her backstage activities with friends, giving her audience a real glimpse into her world.

The pictures were taken at a performance in Savannah, according to a hashtag included in the caption.