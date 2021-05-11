Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

Sommer Ray, who has called herself that "annoying girl who gives her snakes baths & talks to them" in an "annoying voice," is back with her slithering reptile pet, turning the whole thing into a giant bikini post and thrilling her 26.4 million Instagram followers. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation, dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018, today proved the moniker still rings true in 2021. Sharing photos and even a video, the blonde went full snake, but she admitted to struggling with the caption.