Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

Sommer Ray close up
Getty
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray, who has called herself that "annoying girl who gives her snakes baths & talks to them" in an "annoying voice," is back with her slithering reptile pet, turning the whole thing into a giant bikini post and thrilling her 26.4 million Instagram followers. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation, dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018, today proved the moniker still rings true in 2021. Sharing photos and even a video, the blonde went full snake, but she admitted to struggling with the caption.

Couldn't Find A Caption

Sommer Ray in overalls
SommerRay/Instagram

Scroll for the photos and video. Sommer, making February headlines for a mini bath as her snake was all scrubbed up, was herself scrubbing up pretty good. The Colorado native, who regularly includes her pets on her Instagram, posed sun-drenched, all muscle, and flaunting her famous figure in a very appropriate and snakeskin bikini.

Posing taking outdoor selfies amid greenery, Sommer showed off her killer tan and abs in a light two-piece, seen with her yellow snake slithering across her midriff, also winding its way around her neck.

See The Video!

Sommer Ray in leather shorts on a balcony
SommerRay/Instagram

The Sommer Ray's Shop founder, taking a break from promoting her popular clothing and swim range, arched her backside towards the camera in some shots, also rocking rings and painted nails as she wrote: "I hate having to think of captions."

Over 250,000 likes poured in before the post was an hour old, nothing new for the star whose TikTok following is also shooting up, now sitting at over 10.5 million. Scroll for more photos after the video - just swipe for it.

See More Photos Below!

Sommer has been making headlines, and not just for flaunting her bikini body, new unisex sweats, and announcing a summer swimwear drop from her brand. 2020 saw the star briefly date rapper Machine Gun Kelly for three months, dumping the "RAP DEVIL" star on his 30th birthday and waiting quite some time to open up on the relationship. Earlier this year, Sommer spoke of it, also mentioning MGK's high-profile girlfriend, actress Megan Fox

Sommer even revealed whether or not the two even slept together. See it below.

MGK Cheating Allegation

Speaking on the "Impaulsive" podcast, the model revealed: “I dated Colson, never had sex with him…I make you wait at least three months. I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me. I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me. So Colson just never passed the test.”

Of Megan, who has been flaunting her romance with the Ohio-born rapper, Sommer added: “I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox."

