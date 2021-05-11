Britney Spears' Cheetah Catsuit Comes With Strict Warning

Britney Spears is delivering a strict warning as she thrills her 29.7 million Instagram followers in a skin-tight, cheetah-print catsuit. The 39-year-old pop princess, quiet on social media over Mother's Day this year, has made up for her silence with a slew of posts this week, with last night bringing both photos and a video of the Grammy winner flaunting her sensational figure in a bodysuit. Posting with miaoww energy, Britney was all bite, and the pink hair debut came much-welcomed. Check it out below.