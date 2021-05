The Trump administration had previously whittled down the already small number of protections in place for gay and transgender citizens via a redefining of the word 'sex'. The previous administration had defined 'sex' to refer to a person's gender that they were assigned at birth.

This definition goes against academic consensus, which distinctly separates the terms of sex and gender as being biological and social, respectively.

The move to a different definition by the Trump administration resulted in the exclusions of trans people from protections that cover the rights of other citizens.